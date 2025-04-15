Ten Brussels venues postered for hosting Hungarian far right think-tank

MCC think tank “echoes Orbàn’s authoritarian policies and values”, say anti-fascists of Vigilance Cordon Sanitaire

~ From Stuut.info ~

Last night (14 April), activists covered the facades of Brussels hotels and venues with anti-far-right posters. These activists are protesting the hosting of conferences by MCC Brussels, a think tank close to Viktor Orbàn. This isn’t the first time the Vigilance Cordon Sanitaire collective has put pressure on these establishments. Several arrests have taken place.

“Here, we welcome the far right #MCC”: : this is the message posted last night on several facades of Brussels locations. Anti-fascist activists targeted a total of ten establishments in the capital. Among the targets were The Hotel on the Petite Ceinture, two establishments of the Thon Hotel chain, and the Librairie Solvay.

“We denounce the hosting by these conference hotels of MCC Brussels, a Hungarian think tank with the European Union” explains Louise, an activist for the anti-fascist collective Vigilance Cordon Sanitaire. According to the activists, these conferences echo the policies and values ​​​​of the authoritarian Hungarian regime of Viktor Orbàn, the current Prime Minister of Hungary”. We find racism, attacks against LGBTQIA+ people, and even climate skepticism characteristic of the Hungarian regime in the MCC conferences .

This is embodied in the themes addressed and the choice of their guests. They have a real project of transformation through hatred of the European Union”, continues Louise. “Need we remind you that Viktor Orbàn recently banned Pride in Hungary and left the International Criminal Court?”

The activists point to the role of hotels and reception halls hosting MCC conferences . ” We believe they have a role to play and must stop hosting these conferences. With the rise of the far right around the world, we now have to choose: oppose or collaborate”.

The activists explain that they have already sent dozens of emails and challenged establishments on social media. They have therefore decided to take the next step”. Hotels must realise the important role they play and take action. If not, we will continue the actions”, concludes Louise.

Not all targets could be reached. “Some activists and a journalist were arrested by the police, but they hadn’t been posting posters”, Louise explains.

Targeted locations: The Hotel, Stanhope Hotel, NH Berlaymont, Press Club, ACE Events, Thon Hotel Eu, Martin’s, La Librairie Solvay (Edificio), Renaissance Brussels Hotel, Sofitel Jourdan.