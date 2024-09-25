Whilst Trump’s candidacy may have spiced things up in dramatic fashion, it’s clear that the war machine continues operating as it was meant to

~ Andrew J Boyer ~

In the past few years since taking up writing, I’ve managed to avoid tackling the topic of Donald Trump. Not for any lack of material, but because entire news outlets and internet blogs are saturated with think-pieces on this man. The way liberal media has fanatically concentrated all of its critique onto this one person whilst ignoring the bigger, darker picture has frustratingly caused me to really question: between his supporters and his detractors, which Trump-centric cult is bigger?

It’s been nearly ten years since he descended the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his candidacy. His controversial actions in office were constantly dissected and discussed (and, rightfully so). Since leaving office, his court cases continue to fill headlines. Now, as he runs for a second non-consecutive term, many are noticing a lack of lustre in his approach and our attention spans.

I used to believe that Trump was a charismatic (albeit crooked) public figure who’s most dangerous asset lies in his ability to command an audience. I thought he was another example of a silver-tongued devil whose oratory skills hypnotized citizens into devotion. But as people leave his rallies early and the media takes notice by producing op-eds on how he lost his appeal, – it’s forced my hand into clarifying something very important: Trump has always been boring. He isn’t charismatic; he was just part of a spectacle.

It’s funny how you never process the details in history until after some time has passed and the fog has lifted. Trump’s personality has been made out to seem larger than life. In all actuality, any wealthy TV show host who trolled their way through politics would have produced the same results. It was never Trump’s ramblings that captivated people; the deflated ratings of his final seasons hosting The Apprentice proves this easily.

It was the spectacle of a non-politician buying their way into politics and “disrupting the status quo”. The stickler with spectacles is that they’re often fake. The status quo was never disrupted. Smoke and mirrors can create a show worth watching, but the circus being over is what’s creating the lack of lustre that citizens are feeling. We’ve seen this act already.

We mustn’t go as far as to say Trump has had no impact in the slightest. The ‘spectacle’ of his candidacy revitalized and emboldened American conservatism, furthering the neoliberal agenda in which his predecessor Ronald Reagan laid the groundwork for. But let’s not get carried away in thinking this was the sophisticated plan of a mad genius.

Very little in American politics is the result of one person and their vision, but rather a calculated and crafted set of paths put forth by mega-corporations using their influence and channels to secure their own longevity. Had Trump not been in the picture, an equally concerning figure would have emerged. In the era of memes, social media, blogging and Facebook arguments – the old fashioned ‘good ol’ boy’ Republican has become a relic of the past, giving way to more populist acts.

It’s easy to get lost in this analysis as if it’s a strategy for how to win. But there’s no winning for working people when it comes to presidential elections. Very few actually vote for someone, but rather they vote against who they don’t want to win. The dramatics of Trump’s candidacy temporarily distracted American citizens from the disillusionment they had with Democrats. Obama’s time in office was peppered with drone strikes, police brutality and deportations, despite being promised as a departure from Bush’s conservatism. Similarly, Biden’s term has seen the loss of Roe v. Wade, and further police funding at a time when citizens were calling for abolition.

When both parties prove to be incapable of meeting people’s basic needs, the spectacle of a villain is needed to entice people back into the system.

Trump’s impact on history and American politics continues to be over-hyped, as the mechanics of neoliberalism remain rarely acknowledged in mainstream media. As with most seemingly ‘larger than life’ historical figures, his fame and attention are owed to the changing trend of society at large. As society shifts again, and the Oz-like little man behind the curtain is revealed, we’re left to realize that Trump has always been just as boring and mundane as any other politician promising to spice up the Sisyphus’s rock that is U.S. ‘democracy’.