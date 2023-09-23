Callout: Solidarity demo against IPP

NO TO IPP! SOLIDARITY WITH JOE OUTLAW TILL ALL ARE FREE!

Join the demo:

23rd of September from 2 PM

Outside HMP Belmarsh, Western Way, SE28 0EB

Joe has been transferred to HMP Belmarsh in response to his recent rooftop protests against IPPs. IPPs (so-called Imprisonment for Public Protection) are draconian indeterminate sentences – many IPP prisoners face the prospect of never being released. This recent transfer is the state’s attempt to repress its resistance and prevent its spread.

Come show solidarity with Joe’s struggle against IPPs and everyone else held hostage by the lackeys of capital and the state. We must fight until all are free, and the world that puts us in cages is nothing but ashes beneath our feet.