International Day of solidarity with long-term anarchist prisoners

June 11th, the International Day of Solidarity with Marius Mason and Long-term Anarchist Prisoners. This day serves as a day to remember our anarchist comrades, and help to continue building solidarity and support for them through letters, actions, fundraising and events. We intend to continue to build tools to burst through the isolation that prison thrives on.

Since its inception, June 11th has been a day in which our friends have stayed connected to the struggles that they were a part of, before the state stole them from us. For many, it has been the main source of funds that keep them in contact with family and friends on the outside.