Till all are free: call for International Week of Solidarity With Anarchist Prisoners 2021

There is a fundamental lie in the capitalist society. A promise that never comes true. The promise of freedom – you just have to work hard. Every time we stumble upon the crisis of capitalism we are reminded about that. More than one year of Covid-19 lies behind us. Some say, that Covid-19 is a health crisis. But it is not! Covid-19 is another crisis caused by capitalism. Provoked by the urge of more wealth and growth. Which contaminate fertile ground through industrial agriculture, steels habitat for humans and wild animals by extraction politics that turned thriving forests into deserts. It is the madness of capitalism that pushes humankind to ever new frontiers where more viruses are waiting for us.

This year brought more social and economic injustice, more suffering, but also more struggle. People stood up against the capitalist system and authoritarian regimes. People fought for their freedom and against exploitation. People strike at the factories and rose up inside prisons against the authoritarian and profit-oriented politics.

This was a tough year and more is to come. In those times we need solidarity more then ever – in daily life, our neighborhoods, our communities. But we should not forget our comrades in prison, who fight for freedom and equality. They experience hard times right now. Because the pandemic isolates people in prison even more.

For that, this year we call again for the International Week of Solidarity with Anarchist Prisoners.

Do some action of solidarity, a banner drop, organize a letter writing event or film screening, spread the word about those in prisons and let them know, that they are not alone and forgotten.Send us a picture, a short text, a video of your event or action, a radio show – your creativity has no limits.

Let´s remember those who fought against this injustice and payed with there lives.

Let´s not forget the ones who are in prison and continue their struggle.

Keep on fighting!

Let the rich pay for Covid!

Re-posted from International Week of Solidarity with Anarchist Prisoners website.

The International Week of Solidarity With Anarchist Prisoners 2021 will take place between 23rd and 30th August. More info here.