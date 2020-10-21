The Soul of the LGBTQ Movement is not Sponsored by Barclays, this Rotting Corpse Is

shouldn’t accept, however, is this path being dictated by a small number of authoritarian, bourgeois organisers who listen to the demands of capital but not queer people. The very minimum that we must demand is that Pride should be for queers, not multinational corporations that loot and plunder ecosystems. It is absurd that we even have to say that banks investing in environmental catastrophe and military violence shouldn’t be anywhere near our Pride events. Our souls have been subsumed by a neoliberalism and commercialisation that make this reality seem normal. Walk past a rainbow Barclays sign on the way to work and don’t ask where their money goes, don’t think about the​ ​hired paramilitary death squads killing union leaders and civilian protesters (mostly women) at coal mines in Columbia​, don’t worry about the oceans becoming unsafe to swim in, just get on with your day and sleep well at night without paying a second thought to Barclays using your liberation movement as an advertising vehicle.

I don’t put all of this down to the bad internal politics of a few individuals with power in the movement. This assimilation into neoliberal capitalist hell is something that is being done to us from the outside, too. We have to see this as a queer struggle in and of itself. In fact, I believe fighting this assimilation is one of the most important queer struggles right now. Possibly even just as important as the kinds of struggles we were having fifty years ago, when we would say things were much worse, because there is so much at stake here. The capitalist state is violently racist, misogynistic, ableist, and queerphobic, it sentences millions to poverty and starvation while a few become billionaires, it starts wars, it colonises populations, and it’s making the planet collapse – for the sake of so many people, we need to be unmistakably clear that we want no part of it and fight determinedly against attacks on the working class across the world. Corporate Pride in any form is obviously incapable of doing this or even confronting these issues. It harms so many of us by forgiving these capitalist state crimes and it needs to be overhauled entirely by a revolutionary grassroots movement.

There’s a​ ​Trans Day of Remembrance​ every year to commemorate and protest the murders of people at the hands of this capitalist state and its racialised transphobia. It’s insufficient for the movement to just say that these people are killed because they are trans and some people hate trans people. We die because we so often find ourselves in situations in close proximity to violence where we have no protection, where we are vulnerable and are made to rely on precarious or dangerous means of getting by. We are put in these situations because capitalism punishes us for being trans and then, when we are poor, capitalism hits us again. We’re a threat to the gender binary and the nuclear family that help to sustain the flow of capital, and so the public is made to see us as a threat to everything. If our movement is serious about stopping the continuation of deaths that we remember on November 20th each year, then we can’t be compatible with capitalism.

It is illustrative of the weakness of this LGBTQ movement that while so many of us face this intense attack on our lives, at a time when the likes of Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orbán, Benjamin Netanyahu, Andrzej Duda, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Narenda Modi are heads of states and the far right are mobilising on the streets, the most fashionable mainstream campaigns are for things like diverse gender markers on IDs, lots of