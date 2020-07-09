Call for International Week of Solidarity With Anarchist Prisoners 2020

A new decade has started on this planet. With the rise of right-wing

movements and the slow decline of social democracy, we are looking into

coming years of intense struggle with the state and capitalism. There

are already many anarchists sitting in prisons for taking on this

fight—forgotten or ignored by liberals and human rights NGOs for

“violent” actions.

Quite often anarchists do get solidarity from parts of the society from

which they have come. After all who can support one better than their own

fellow humans trapped in the same misery of exploitation. However, we

believe that responsibility for those facing repression in different

parts of the world should not be only on the shoulders of local

communities, but of international anarchist movements. Through our

collective actions we can not only more widely diffuse the resources

that are available, but also keep the fires burning in the chests of

those imprisoned through autonomous revolutionary love and direct actions!

This is a call for you to act in solidarity with imprisoned anarchists

all around the world. From the 23rd of August 2020—the day of execution

of Sacco and Vanzetti, you can do everything, limited only by your

imagination. Put some of that vast imagination into action to make

people feel your energy and show our collective strength in

the revolutionary struggle!

325

ABC Brighton

ABC Warsaw

ABC Dresden

ABC Belarus

NYC Anarchist Black Cross

Cempaka Collective

Anarchist Union of Afghanistan and Iran

More info about the Week of Solidarity can be found on this website, on

Twitter (@solidarity_week), Facebook (@WeekOfSolidarity) or by writing

to an e-mail: tillallarefree(at)riseup.net