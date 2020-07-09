Call for International Week of Solidarity With Anarchist Prisoners 2020

A new decade has started on this planet. With the rise of right-wing
movements and the slow decline of social democracy, we are looking into
coming years of intense struggle with the state and capitalism. There
are already many anarchists sitting in prisons for taking on this
fight—forgotten or ignored by liberals and human rights NGOs for
“violent” actions.
Quite often anarchists do get solidarity from parts of the society from
which they have come. After all who can support one better than their own
fellow humans trapped in the same misery of exploitation. However, we
believe that responsibility for those facing repression in different
parts of the world should not be only on the shoulders of local
communities, but of international anarchist movements. Through our
collective actions we can not only more widely diffuse the resources
that are available, but also keep the fires burning in the chests of
those imprisoned through autonomous revolutionary love and direct actions!
This is a call for you to act in solidarity with imprisoned anarchists
all around the world. From the 23rd of August 2020—the day of execution
of Sacco and Vanzetti, you can do everything, limited only by your
imagination. Put some of that vast imagination into action to make
people feel your energy and show our collective strength in
the revolutionary struggle!
325
ABC Brighton
ABC Warsaw
ABC Dresden
ABC Belarus
NYC Anarchist Black Cross
Cempaka Collective
Anarchist Union of Afghanistan and Iran
More info about the Week of Solidarity can be found on this website, on
Twitter (@solidarity_week), Facebook (@WeekOfSolidarity) or by writing
to an e-mail: tillallarefree(at)riseup.net