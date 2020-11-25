Covid-19 and The Malthus Legacy

You meet them everywhere and they can be old or young: “The Covid 19 pandemic is Mother Nature’s way of reducing the population”.

Somehow they miss out on the deliberate decision making process that leads to this reduction targeting of the poor, the weak and the economically vulnerable parts of the population, rather than the affluent controlling elite parts who have always organised it that way.

The benign Anglican clergyman and renowned Cambridge scholar Thomas Malthus (1766-1834) argued that “the power of population is so superior to the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man, that premature death must in some shape or other visit the human race. The vices of mankind [wars, for example] are active and able ministers of depopulation”. In ever growing numbers, the enthusiastic acolytes of population reduction have propounded similar theories. My usual reaction to hearing these sentiments is to suggest these devotees of population reduction start with themselves.

Let’s call out these advocates of population control for what they truly are: social Darwinist fascists, elitists and/or pedlars of ersatz science.

Just the other day an old contact of mine assured me that my article of ‘Care Homes- England’s Culling Fields’ was all very well but “Surely these people were going to die soon, anyway”. (The same ‘socialist’ person, I remember, expressed disapproval of my leafleting against Tony Blair’s Labour in the General Election after the Iraq War in 2003. Now, there’s a coincidence.)

Malthus published An Essay on the Principle of Population as It Affects the Future Improvement of Society in the year of the Irish Rebellion of 1798. In it, he states “A mob is of all monsters the most fatal to freedom”.

In the 2nd edition of his pamphlet, Malthus stated “…if (a person) cannot get subsistence from his parents on whom he has a just demand, and if the society do not want his labour, he has no claim of right to the smallest portion of food, and, in fact, has no business to be where he is. At nature’s mighty feast there is no vacant cover for him.” Straight Tory policy, that.

It appears that Boris Johnson is a big fan of his fellow Oxbridge sociopath. The same ideas were developed by Charles Trevelyan, Assistant Secretary to the Treasury, who defined the Great Irish Famine of 1845-49, in which a million people perished, as an “effective mechanism for reducing surplus population…a direct stroke of an all-wise and all-merciful Providence” sent to punish the “selfish, perverse and turbulent” population of Ireland.

‘Mother Nature’, ‘Merciful Providence’ ( this one’s hard to envisage in the harrowing details of death by starvation) and ‘Will of God’ are all pious platitudes so beloved by these psychopaths who invert the very meaning of the words ‘mercy’ or ‘provident’ ( taking care).

Such was the glory of Victorian England and its ghoulish Empire. For, as Malthus writes, should the usual “ministers of depopulation (such as war) fail in this extermination, sickly seasons, epidemics, pestilence, and plague, advance in terrific array, and sweep off their thousands and ten thousands.

So here we find today’s apologists for this “dreadful work”. The refusal of the government back in April to adopt a plan promoted by Public Health England to protect residents of Care Homes and to make the facilities in the new Nightingale Hospitals available to them was a sinister foretaste of the devastating herd immunity programme. The Cummings strategy of the scorched earth wastage of whole population groups, from BAME people and factory workers to the disabled and elderly residents of care homes was a deliberate strategy of ethnic cleansing and social euthanasia. As stated in many articles, including here in Freedom, the imposition of DNAR ( do not attempt resuscitation) orders on the most vulnerable people, often with the active connivance of some GPs, became widespread across the country. The details have already been published, in Freedom and in other publications. Suffice it to say that without the ideological underpinning of Malthusian doctrine, the culture of acceptance and “normalisation” would not have been attempted.

The Telegraph’s assistant editor and business/economics columnist Jeremy Warner wrote on March 3rd “From an entirely disinterested economic perspective, the COVID-19 might even prove mildly beneficial in the long-term by disproportionately culling elderly dependents.” In his column, he compared Covid 19 favourably to the 1918 Spanish Flu which killed off people in their prime, and thus undermined economic recovery. The downright obtuse character of such reasoning (apart from its negation of all human values!) is highlighted by the savage spread of the virus among health care workers in hospitals, workers in factories, meat-packing plants, bus drivers and so on.

Warner was far from alone in viewing human beings as productive units, by design to serve only the interests of the elite, and who thus may become physically superannuated and fit only for the covid-abattoir. Readers might want to google the philosophical positions on the pandemic of Toby Young, Katie Hopkins or Bernhard Gill of Der Spiegel (13th April): “…dying as a natural process that is individually painful for those involved, but from a distance makes room for new life. We come to terms with the microbes in the knowledge that our life without death is unthinkable. We console ourselves with the prospect of new life.”

In the NYTimes on 11th April, Ross Douthat, in a column titled “The Pandemic and the Will of God,” invited readers to consider “how suffering fits into a providential plan.” Comforting.

It is not surprising then, that the self-evidential nature of the right of the wealthy and privileged elite to survival was enunciated by Johnson when he was mayor of London. Johnson wrote an article for the Telegraph arguing that the super-rich belong to “three fairly exclusive categories of human being.” They “tend to be well above average…in mathematical, scientific or at least logical reasoning.”

They comfort themselves with the pious platitudes of Divine Providence, God’s Will, Natural Order of Things etc etc. but it will be Apocalypse Now for those whose lives are of no value to the merchants of death and their apologists. I was very entertained by the Class War slogan of “Ramp-Age”, directed at encouraging resistance from the elderly. Thank you Class War. I urge all those of us who can to resist the lethal hypocrisy of our rulers by any means possible.

Patrick Carey

Image: Class War