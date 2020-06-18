Care Homes, England’s Culling Fields 

Conservative government policy on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was summarised by Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings as “herd immunity, protect the economy, and if that means some pensioners die, too bad.” (Source: senior member of the Tory party present at the above meeting).

Despite warnings from Public Health England not to prematurely discharge elderly parents with Covid-19 back to care homes in March, figures released by NHS England reveal 25,060 patients were sent back to their care homes from hospitals between 17 March and 15 April.

Healthcare business consultancy LaingBuisson produced a new analysis of deaths in care homes and includes people who list a care home as their primary residence, wherever they died – including those who died in hospital. William Laing, the report’s author, wrote that their treatment was “a scandal which is just emerging”. He said “At the peak of the crisis, there were widespread reports of normal medical support simply being removed from care homes,” he added. “Ambulances would not turn up to take emergencies to hospital.”

In the absence of medical support, care home residents were encouraged to consider signing up to DNR orders (Do Not Resuscitate) in the event of falling ill.

Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, has commented “the true scale of the coronavirus crisis ‘burning through’ care homes may never be known”. He said in a scathing attack on the government’s “herd immunity” policy: “I saw letters from GPs sent to care homes saying ‘we will not be doing consultations, we will not be sending people to hospital’. I think there’s a real issue that lots of people just were denied access to hospital.” (Guardian, 7 June)

What a starkly realistic picture this presents of this country, which still manages to squeeze out the usual saccharine images of itself around VE Day, with the media hypocritically praising the gathering of gormless crowds waving union jacks, in direct violation of the social distancing rules and their own safety.

The right-wing media have continued to enthusiastically support the death programme. On March 13, fascist “journalist” Katie Hopkins, extolling the benefits of death for the elderly and sick of the’human herd’ tweeted, “Coronavirus is a team sport. Get it. Get immunity. Feel better. The herd triumphs. Do not fear death. Everyone has an end.” (The same “media personality” reacted to the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests with comments including “My name is Katie Hopkins. I am a white Christian Conservative. You may kneel and kiss my ring.”)

When Nazi types like this are “hoist on their own petard’, as was Johnson, almost, we may allow ourselves a snigger or a sigh of relief.

On March 31, ‘septic’ Toby Young, wrote in the The Critic Mag: “spending £350 billion to prolong the lives of a few hundred thousand mostly elderly people is an irresponsible use of taxpayers’ money.” Russell Lynch of the Telegraph adds, “The cost of saving lives in this lockdown is too high.” He says, unlike Hopkins, he is “not a man of faith” but has “a kind of mystical belief in Britain’s greatness.” (the National, 9 April).

The consequence of this ideology of mass death for the redundant and the superannuated is that the U.K has the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 outside of the United States, which has almost 5 times the U.K.’s population. According to the University of Oxford researchers, the UK has the highest coronavirus per capita death rate in the world. Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP, warned: “Vulnerable care home residents and workers were effectively abandoned.”

I remember reading Johnson’s Daily Telegraph article on 25 Oct 2007 which described his view from a plane, of human habitations in crowded Mexico city as prompting “a horrifying vision of habitations multiplying and replicating like bacilli in a Petri dish.”

For Johnson, the problem is not a virus that kills millions of the underclass and economically marginalised, but the underclass and economically marginalised themselves: in fact, he described them as the virus.

Parvenu Nazi-style social engineers, like Dominic Cummings, have come to the fore in the gloomy neo-fascist dystopia of Brexit Britain. Some time ago, Cummings produced a paper for Education Secretary Michael Gove in which he argued that “intelligence is largely genetic”, recycling the noxious ideas of the 1970s elitist psychologist Hans Eysenck, who wrote Race, Intelligence and Education(1971) (in the US: The IQ Argument). Cummings insisted that providing a wide-ranging and in-depth education for working-class children was pointless.

Ironic then, that whole swathes of working-class former Labour stalwarts in the North East and other parts of England voted for these exceptionally callow elitists. This collusion was, of course, possible because nationalism and anti-foreigner sentiment have always been a driver of English identity. To hear a crowd of mostly young white working-class men aggressively belting out “God Save the Queen” outside a pub during a Football World Cup is a good reality check for vanguardist lefties.

There is a long historical precedent for organised cruelty in the long history of this county and its empire. Little wonder that defacement of Churchill’s statue occurred again in London. Some three million people died in the Bengal famine of 1943, as a result of his policies. He described them as “a beastly people” and his response to their deaths was that they “bred like rabbits” anyway.

To the ruling class, represented by Johnson and his fellow criminals, the pandemic is an inevitable and timely expurgation. Only a hardcore of the economically productive ought to survive the apocalyptic scythe of SARS-CoV-2.

A recent article in the Guardian has uncovered the reality of herd immunity in Britain’s care homes: a deliberate and continuing refusal to provide for the survival of the old and the mentally/physically disabled in England’s care homes will ensure that they fall as the chief victims of what some have described as a government euthanasia programme. The latter is a euphemism (it so often is, anyway) for what should be called geronticide – the deliberate slaying of the elderly.

Johnson’s cabal of criminal types, Cummings, Raab, Patel & Hancock remind me most of a bunch of shady Nazi-like bureaucrats. In modern Britain, they have decreed death by “natural wastage” for the elderly and the sick and others considered marginal to the “county’s survival”.

These social Darwinist/ Malthusian type ideas have been openly advocated in the hallowed pages of the establishment’s Telegraph. Jeremy Warner wrote in his column in the first week of March, “Not to put too fine a point on it, from an entirely disinterested economic perspective, the COVID-19 might even prove mildly beneficial in the long term by disproportionately culling elderly dependents.”

However, there is nothing accidental or incidental about chilling statements like these from the socially delinquent freaks quoted above. Culling the elderly, the mentally disabled, the socially marginalised in the killing fields of care homes is a carefully deliberate policy, an integral part of the government’s strategy in saving the billionaire economy.

Patrick Carey

Image: Sylvia Whitfield (derivative work of an image by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/ Dr. Fred Murphy), Public Domain