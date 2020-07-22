BLOOD AH GO RUN

BID

As established, Lambeth Council and Network Rail is a classic example of a public private partnership. The third partner, the Brixton Business Improvement District, or BID, is the hyperlocal incarnation of the public private collaboration. Introduced to UK towns and cities in 2003, BIDs are locally defined districts in which member business owners pay a levy in order to manage, fund and implement projects within the ‘business improvement’ zone. They act as mediators between councils and local business owners. Increasingly, BIDs take responsibility for acts of public service, including street cleaning, signposting and security, which would otherwise be the duty of the local authority. The proliferation of BIDs throughout UK towns and cities is testament to the deliberate decay of local councils through budget cuts and privatisation. The rise of the BID is in direct correlation with the demise of local democracy, and with it the expulsion of all motive which does not act in the direct interest of private wealth accumulation.

The aims of Brixton BID, as illustrated on their website, are in keeping with the conventional rhetoric of local regeneration. The production of ‘clean and safe’ locales optimised for trading. Their intentions are outlined as follows:

‘The BID aims to promote Brixton as a ‘destination’ rather than as somewhere people use the tube to reach other parts of London. The BID intends to share Brixton’s unique story to London and the world. Due to the multicultural socio- demographic of the local area, the BID aims at making strategic links with all communities in order to capitalise on the creativity and unique experience that Brixton has to offer.’