AYS Special from Athens: Racism and Police Harassment during COVID-19

An activist based in Athens shares his experience of life in the Greek capital during COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic people on the move have been disproportionally effected by lockdown measures throughout Europe, but especially in Greece.

The night before Halloween, when I was crossing Victoria Square I was caught by the cops for wearing a mask on my chin.

At the same time there where white people sitting in a café, and walking on the street without masks.

My frenzy for celebrating Halloween, however, ended up with a bloody big racist slap on my face. I was asking myself, why do they have the loathsome right to harass, hit, and play with human dignity.

I asked them politely, why me? Why us? Not a single explanation. Who am I asking?

We refugees and migrants have been experiencing this constant racist behaviour for centuries. It’s foolish to believe that we live in an egalitarian society with people like me getting brutally killed, harassed, and treated horribly, because of our colour, nationality, genders, religious beliefs, and for so many other reasons. The incident that happened to me, is an everyday nightmare in the society we live in.

The next morning, I met a friend of mine. I wasn’t with him at all, I was still living in that nightmare that had happened the night before.

When I got home, I spent Halloween night pretty much in my bed because I was terrified. After a few days of processing I have realised I shouldn’t have and I won’t let this unjust social and political system take me down. But how?

Maybe through gaining a comprehensive understanding of racism, sexism, we can reach that point. And when we understand better, we will be able to clean up this political dust, made by corporations and governments who are obviously responsible for this mess. It would be brilliant, if we could cure this mental illness of always trying to get more power, and take them down through raising awareness, organising, and standing up together. Which includes every aspect of our lives. If we reached that point, people like me wouldn’t be asked – “Why are you here? We did not invite you”. Most importantly, we wouldn’t be here if our countries weren’t destroyed by the greedy and barbaric capitalist system.

Junaid Baloch

This text was first published at Are You Syrious blog.

Image: Ggia, published under Wikimedia Commons.