Anarchist Bookfair in London launches new website and programme

The Anarchist Bookfair in London has launched its website today in preparation for the event to be held next weekend, 17-18 October. This year’s edition of the bookfair will be held fully online due to Covid-19.

The website features graphics by Never Come Down Comix and a programme packed with an array of diverse events spread across two days. It is a soft launch, with changes and improvements to the website expected. The bookfair collective is asking to get in touch at anarchistbookfairlondon(at)riseup.net if there are any issues with the site. Especially people who experience issues with accessibility are welcome to get in touch.

If anyone, both from the UK and internationally, still wishes to contribute to the Anarchist Bookfair in London, they should get in touch as soon as possible and the collective will do their best to accommodate for their needs.

Anarchist Bookfair in London website

Twitter

Facebook

Email:- anarchistbookfairlondon(at)riseup.net