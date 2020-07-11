ACG launches “No Safety, No Work” campaign

The Anarchist Communist Group has launched a new campaign called “No Safety, No Work,” calling on workers to unite in the face of unsafe working practices and the coming austerity. Below, we publish the ACG statement on the matter.

Many workers are being asked to work in unsafe environments. Many more will be asked to do so as they return to work over the coming days and weeks.

The Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) is launching a No Safety, No Work campaign. This is a campaign to be led by workers trying to keep themselves and others safe at work in the time of Covid-19. We know that the working class cannot rely on employers or the government to keep us safe.

Tens of thousands of people have died in this pandemic, and additionally many die in their workplaces every year. None of these deaths were inevitable but were the results of the greed of the bosses and the rulers of our society. As more and more people are returning to work, the government has not passed a single law guaranteeing workers safety but has issued guidance to employers. This is not enough to keep us safe.

Firings and redundancies

Other workers, meanwhile, will be hit with firings and redundancy notices and won’t be returning to work safely or unsafely. If not threatened with job losses, other workers will be forced to accept worse conditions, pay or hours cut, there will be little help from the UK government.

Workers’ Self Defence

Individually workers can do very little to protect themselves, but together we can make a difference. The No Safety, No Work campaign is an act of self-defence against the abuses of our employers and the government. Campaigns such as these exist to both protect workers’ lives today, but also to act as a template for and a guide to a better society; a society where workers have control, autonomy, and are not beholden to the bosses.

The government and the wealthy will use the current crisis to cut taxes for the rich and steal from the poor. They can only do that if we, the working class, allow them to. This campaign will be part of a movement to resist and fight back against economic attacks on working people. It is a campaign which firmly opposes any job losses and a return to the austerity that has been unleashed on our class by the bosses and successive governments over the last decade.

We want to hear from you

If you are being asked to work in an unsafe environment and want your employer named and shamed, let us know by emailing us (details below).

We are also looking for people to write accounts of their return to work and the lack of health and safety in the workplace. The No Safety, No Work campaign will treat all whistleblower information securely and confidentially.

If you are involved in a struggle against your employer and want help or information, then get in touch.

This campaign is also aimed at union members not to let their unions sell out on their previous terms and conditions in return for jobs. If you think your union is doing this, tell us.

If you are an individual or a group that would like to be involved in the campaign then get in touch via safereturn(at)anarchistcommunism.org

The Anarchist Communist Group will be hosting a public Zoom meeting on Tuesday, 14th July at 6.30pm, with speakers from ACG, Angry Workers of the World, Industrial Workers of the World and Revolutionary Anarchist Group (Birmingham). If you wish to book a free ticket, please follow this link.

Source: ACG (mildly edited).