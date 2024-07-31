Freedom seeks contributions to October print issue

Our theme this time: “Their Internationalism — and Ours”

Ruling classes and the far right are eagerly helping each other across the world, because there is no boundary to their hatred and hunger for power. Authoritarians, oligarchs and theofascists care very little about borders when it comes to control of women’s bodies, or building fortresses for themselves against the tide of biosphere collapse.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are practising mutual aid across borders: resisting the violence of border agencies and arms companies, helping each other deal with poverty and forced migration, spreading information across languages and networks, and sending money back to family and friends.

In the next print issue of Freedom, we want to highlight stories that cross borders and show international connections through acts of organised resistance, survival and equality. We want to hear about your own experiences, or things you have expertise in.

Please send submissions (between about 800-1600 words) to editor@freedompress.org.uk