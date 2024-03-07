Cop shop fire claimed

Freedom received a communique taking responsibility for the fire at Forest Gate police station:

“This afternoon at 4 pm, the Forest Gate police station was set ablaze. Unfortunately, there were no human casualties, but we are glad to see the smoke pour from the burning interior of a brick fortress that represents the oppression over the undeniably shitty neighbourhood of Forest Gate.



We revel in seeing the institution ablaze and know we will dance in the ashes, using the soot to mask our faces as we move toward our next target. May all police stations and organisms of state repression be met with the same fate.



We claim this action in the name of all who would fight to take back their lives from the decrepit society and who become sparks of resistance in this social war.



~ Ellie of the insurrectionist group Tricalfault.”

We contacted the Police Federation for a statement, and they said:

“We have warned the government that it was only a matter of time before one of our members spontaneously combusted. A lethal combination of naturally occurring pork fat combined with the necessary PPE and a burning hatred from the populous is a recipe for disaster.”

Image: Chris Karidis on Unsplash