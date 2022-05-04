Ukraine dispatch: Easter with Kyiv’s Punks

In the third of his frontline video reports, Alexis Daloumis considers the strangeness of a broken semi-normality that has returned to Kyiv amid the ongoing war.

This is the third video dispatch produced for Freedom. The first (here) interviews eastern-European anarchists on their views about the war. The second (here) focuses on the international mobilisation.

Everyday life in Kyiv nowadays presents a bitter paradox. Normality has thoroughly returned, together with the population. One can see the difference not just in the most obvious ways, like circulation on the streets, and the shops that are almost all open by now, but also in details like the slowly but steadily increasing abundance of commodities in the supermarkets.

And as daily life goes on, in a relatively tranquil manner, everybody is going about their business like all is normal, consistently ignoring the wailing sirens as though they’re white noise, until suddenly several rockets hit a residential neighborhood with dead and injured drawn out of the rubble in the aftermath.

This odd dynamic of an almost normality, which can potentially be dramatically interrupted by havoc at any time, is showcased at the beginning of this next video dispatch.

This piece of “reportage” is a bit different than the ones before (and most probably after) — so much so, that I felt the urge to put the word in quotation marks. Given that the second part of the main piece, about the international anarchist mobilisation (the Ukraine one that is) still has some way to go as it is still in production, I decided to publish this as a supplement to the whole narrative that I thought was definitely worth mentioning.

Besides the politically organised anarchists and antifascists, there is a spectrum of much more informal structures and networks of a broader working class antifascist subculture. One that revolves around music scenes, lifestyle, football fandom etc and intersects with radical politics, forming overlapping communities.

Ukraine is traditionally Orthodox Christian, as Greece is, and our Easter holidays coincide. In this video I spend Easter Saturday away from home and family, and yet somehow in a very familiar setting, among the Kyiv punks. This rowdy crowd of skin-reggae/hardcore/punk-rockers feels entirely relatable, and as I was thinking at the time, I was remarkably at home amongst them, in their rugged DIY-repaired balcony -which I was quite active in repairing, so much so that I ended up with hardly enough footage of that process.

[Spoiler Alert] I even got to do the red-egg-clashing custom.

And let me tell you, these punks got me pissed af …

Alexis Daloumis