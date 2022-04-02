Ukraine, Russia and Queer Solidarity

It had to happen eventually: the ‘Western’ media have discovered gay and bisexual men & queer women fighting on the front lines of the Russo-Ukrainian war. Treasure Island Media, a porn company usually into faux military sex scenes, conducted an interview with the very brave man and out gay soldier Victor Pylypenko. Other news sources have latched onto the idea of ‘manly’ gay soldiers fighting for freedom in ‘war torn’ Eastern Europe. Once again, we are seeing war narratives that prefer depicting gay soldiers in uniform as butch and ‘manly’ rather than fierce, femme & queer.

But for anyone that’s been paying attention to there is nothing surprising about LGBTI people – of all stripes – resisting the invasion. After all, Putin has spent years actively persecuting LGBTI people as a means of shoring up support from the Russian Orthodox church. Most notoriously, Putin’s government-supported Chechen president Ramza Kadyrov when he oversaw the large-scale murder, imprisonment and forced exile of thousands of LGBTI people across Chechnya. Kadyrov disputed the existence of the purges on the basis that ‘there are no LGBTI people in Chechnya “because if they did exist that ‘their families would kill them”. After an official Russian investigation into the alleged abuses, Putin’s spokesman reported that there was no evidence of repression and that the President had no reason to doubt Kadyrov’s word on the matter.

Yet too many of the people now sitting on the fence over Putin’s invasion were disinterested in this abuse or, at most, amplified the campaign by a loose network of western gay and liberal media outlets which depicted Kadyrov’s campaign as solely an assault on gay men. And, of course, this is true: gay men were murdered and driven underground or into exile. But it wasn’t only them: lesbians, trans people, gender deviants and sexuality variants were all targetted, harassed and terrorized.

Ukrainian LGBTI people remember these events all too well and know that a successful Russian invasion represents a direct threat to their existence. Even as I edit this, Putin has taken time out of his busy day invading Ukraine to damn ‘cancel culture’ and to announce he stands with JK Rowling in her battle with that he calls ‘gender ideology‘. What future can trans, nonbinary and intersex people see under a Russian occupation of Ukraine when this is the clear and present danger facing them?

No escape: LGBTI oppression across Europe

In spite of this existential threat, many LGBTI people have found themselves unable to leave Ukraine. Trans people, and in particular trans women on hormones, have struggled to leave Kyiv because their bodies and presentation do not match their identity papers. After seeing what happened to Black refugees at the Polish border, they had no hopes that Hungarian, Polish or Slovakian border guards would be any more generous to them.

In Hungary, the repression of LGBTI people has exposed the high degree of impotence and hypocrisy of the EU project when it comes to protecting its queer citizens. Back in May 2020, the Hungarian parliament gave its antisemitic leader Viktor Orban supreme executive power to do what was required to fight COVID 19. Seizing the opportunity, Orban and Fidesz pushed through legislation to ban people from changing sex. But unlike the intense focus of some gay activists had on Polish homophobia – this act by Hungary passed relatively unnoticed. The law in Hungary bears considerable similarity to the ideology espoused by TERFs and transmisics in the West. The law states gender is fixed and cannot be changed and should be understood as “biological sex based on primary sex characteristics and chromosomes”, something with which both the LGBalliance and Tory appointees to the EHRC board would agree.



In Poland, the LGBT-free zones target all kinds of queer people – yet organisations from All-Out to Pink News and a range of well known gay male activists have repeatedly promoted this as an attack on gay men. No matter that one of the most prominent people arrested so far has been Margot (Małgorzata Szutowicz ) a nonbinary anarchist & member of Stop Bzdurom (“Stop the bullshit”) who was dragged out of her flat in her pyjamas in the middle of the night and taken to an unmarked car, threatened with abuse and death, and called “a faggot and a loser”. She then rearrested weeks later in front of hundreds of protestors.

Support with strings:

LGBTI people are caught in a double bind. Living in hostile states, we want and need support – political, economic, social – from outsiders, but we also know that this support will likely come with strings. That we will be used to prop up attacks on other nearby states as if The West and ‘liberal western democratic values’ are always a source of freedom and justice for LGBTI people. We can see the way Israel weaponises LGB rights and increasingly Trans rights in asserting its ‘difference’ from Muslim majority countries. We see the way Scandinavian LGBTI organisations helped to erase the Hijra in India and Pakistan by imposing a Western understanding of sex and gender. And lets us not forget how far too often whiteness is seen as a synonym for democratic liberal LGBTI equality. Or how Blackness and Islam are treated as synonyms for intolerance, fundamentalism and homo/transphobia, even as the rabid white Christian fundamentalism of Texas passes legislation paying a bounty to people who grass up the parents of trans youth where they are raising them in supportive and affirming ways.



Queer solidarity in and beyond the war:

We must support our queer/trans siblings in this war without reproducing homophobic, transphobic and patriarchal ideas about soldiers, wars and queer self-defence. We must not lose sight of the real terror of all LGBTI people fighting or just surviving in various ways in Ukraine. One wonders if the liberal/left/anarchist appeasement of Russia is because their boots are so muddy with Redfish gold that they cant see the trans and nonbinary people trapped in terror in their own apartments.



Only a few months ago, on 25 January, the Council of Europe recognised the “appalling rise of transphobia and toxic anti-Trans discourse in the UK”, issuing a report specifically highlighting the “extensive and often virulent attacks” on the trans community throughout the media and public sphere. It described the UK as a ‘country of concern’ and voted 72-12 to censure it, alongside Hungary, Poland, the Russian Federation, Turkey.

Notice who is not on that list? Ukraine. British self-congratulation over its commitment to LGBTI rights is exposed not only by the vote of censure but by the (failed) attempts by Labour MPs Tonia Antoniazzi, Kate Osamor and Ruth Jones to get the following passage removed from the final report.

“The gender-critical campaign – which continues to gain momentum, power and financial support – has been instrumental in creating a situation in which legal gender recognition processes still require a clinical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, and remain inaccessible to non-binary people and anyone under 18.”

Time and time again over these past few years, the heat has been turned up on trans, nonbinary and intersex people in this country and yet prominent gay male activists still too often fail to foreground trans struggle whether its in Britain, Poland, Hungary or Russia.

But for all my criticism of the way cis gay (and cis lesbian) activism often fails to centre or even address the international barrage of abuse aimed at trans, nonbinary and intersex people – be under no illusions. There is a particular aspect of homophobia that affects gay and bisexual men which exists in a form of audible and visible disgust towards gay men who are intimate with each other, be it in an emotional or physical sense. The violence aimed at gay and bisexual men cannot and should not be ignored; the ever-present violence and so-called ‘corrective rape’ that lesbian, bi & queer women experience or fear; the social pressure, violence and abuse faced down by asexual people; these are just as real as the violence towards trans, nonbinary and intersex people. None of it can be pushed aside just because it isn’t convenient for narratives of progress, liberalism, socialism, patriarchy, patriotism, anti-fascism or class war. To stand with trans people means to stand with cis LGB people. We are indivisible: there is no T without the LGB and no LGBQA without the T&I. And in a country where the invader has a track record of homophobia as well as transphobia – it is not enough to step back and re-share Redfish memes, bleat about liberals or EU/NATO expansion or lip-sync Putin’s line that the Ukrainian resistance is riddled with fascists. We, LGBTI/queer people, are looking at Western left/anarchism from both sides of Europe and wondering what the fuck is going on. Too many people are silent on Western transphobia and silent on Russian homophobia & transphobia.

We see a whole raft of anarchists, communists and socialists who have bought into a simplistic anti-war position under-emphasise the importance of resisting the invasion of Ukraine. Yet again LGBTI people, and in particular trans, nonbinary and intersex people, are being left to face down daily terror in Ukraine only to be dismissed by privileged white western European anarchists as mere identity politics. But for anarchists in ‘the East’, standing up for LGBTI communities is part and parcel of being an anti-fascist anarchist.



So now we know how skin-deep western anarchism is, its analysis, its gender, race and intersectional politics, its 20th-century ideas about class. Maybe I should make this much clearer. You – the fence-sitting keyboard antagonists who split hairs on a pin – are not allies or friends or reliable co-conspirators. You sit in self-satisfied satisfaction, surrounded by Western luxuries, leaving my gay bi lesbian intersex nonbinary and trans siblings to die. And still, you expect to be heard, platformed and respected. But we hear you, and your silence is deafening.

Kell w Farshéa

Image: Kyiv Pride 2018, by Victor Vysochin, published under CC BY-ND 2.0.